Christmas is coming early for Sioux Falls' music fans with the return of one of the biggest bands from the 1970s and 1980s.

Styx is playing at the Washington Pavilion, Wednesday (November 17) at 7:00 PM.

The show will be their first in Sioux Falls since they appeared with Def Leppard and Tesla at the Premier Center in August of 2015.

Toronto, Canada native Lawrence Gowan has been fronting the band and playing keyboards since 1999.

Like so many in the music business, he and his bandmates were knocked off the road for an extended period of time because of COVID.

He told me when they were finally able to make it back on the road again earlier this year, they needed a little bit of time to shake off the rust:

Now that they've been touring regularly for the past five months, Lawrence says the feeling of being back on stage is second to none:

Styx

During lockdown, the band was very productive, recording and releasing their 17th studio album, Crash of the Crown, which eventually made its' way to the top of the Billboard Rock Album Chart.

Lawrence says putting everything together during a global pandemic was a bit tricky:

Styx released their self-titled debut album in August of 1972, which means the band has been eligible for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame every year since 1998.

But despite selling more than 50 million albums worldwide, putting eight songs into the Top Ten on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as 16 Top 40 singles, and having five consecutive Top Ten albums, including the chart-topping Paradise Theatre in 1981, the band has still not been enshrined in Cleveland.

I asked Lawrence if longtime members James Young, Tommy Shaw, and Chuck Panozzo talk much about the ongoing snub from the hall:

After what has already been quite an eventful 2021, Styx is looking ahead to 2022, which will include a late January - early February residency at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Nancy Wilson from Heart will open those shows.

Lawrence says he can remember a time when rock shows were hard to find in 'Sin City':

A limited number of tickets are still available for Wednesday's Sioux Falls show.

