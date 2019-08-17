Fantasy football draft time is here and multiple places around Sioux Falls are offering special deals for draft parties.

Restaurants around the Sioux Falls area are embracing hosting fantasy football leagues and drafts this year. From food to drink specials, to even some offering draft boards and more, there's something for every league that is out there.

Here is a list of different specials being offered around Sioux Falls for fantasy football drafts. Reservations for each place are required in advance.

Gateway Lounge Large Pizza and Domestic Pitcher for only $20. Groups of 8-12: 2 Large Pizza’s, 2 Domestic Pitchers, and 1 Basket of Wings for $50 Drink Specials: $5 14oz New Amsterdam and Captain Morgan Tankers, $15.50 Domestic Buckets, and $18 Aluminum Buckets

Golf Addiction 3 Hours on a 15' simulator to do your picks or golf. Plus one extra-large pizza and one pitcher of beer for $89.

Crooked Pint Offering $100 in bonus cards for hosting a draft party with eight or more people. Bonus cards offered for even more people.

Sickies Garage 3 hours of seating, draft board, a round of Budweiser/Bud Light pints (1 for each player up to 12). Weekly game-day coupon book for every member of the league.

Buffalo Wild Wings Deals on wings, apps, and unlimited Pepsi products. Different tiers of packages. VIP Commissioner cards grant 15% off of bills over $50 on Sunday's during the season. Gold Bundle: VIP Commissioner Card, 4 Large Wings, 4 Apps, Soda for $100 Silver Bundle: VIP Commissioner Card, 2 Large Wings, 3 Apps, Soda for $60 Bronze Bundle: 30 traditional or 40 boneless wings, 2 free Pepsi's for $30.



