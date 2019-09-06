How Much Does Fantasy Football Cost Your Business?

It's here. The biggest sport in the history of sports. You know what it is, we all know what it is. After all, you can't get away from it even if you wanted to. And you don't want to.

No, no, no, it's not football. It's fantasy football.

Everybody plays.You make your picks and then you get back to work and forget about it til after hours.

Or do you?

According to an article reported by Ladders, businesses stand to lose some $9 billion due to decreased production and workers shifting their focus from the job to that fantasy gridiron. By the way, yes...that's billion with a 'B'!

But it might not all be bad for the business bottom line.

The article goes on to state that fantasy football may lead to higher morale and lower turnover. So...while production may decrease the worker may be happier and stay longer.

Hmmm...

Anyway, the article states that workers spend about an hour a week at their workstations figuring out who to pick and perfecting their lineups. Figuring out whether you want this guy or that guy. Should you start that quarterback and that wide receiver? Who's a bargain and who's a bust?

It takes time. Quite a bit of time. After all, this is important.

Me? Nah, I'm the lone wolf at work, the one guy who's a baseball guy. For me, football's just something to do until spring training. By the way, how 'Go Twins!