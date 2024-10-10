SAN DIEGO -- — Mookie Betts homered for the second straight night, Shohei Ohtani hit an RBI single and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Dylan Cease and the San Diego Padres 8-0 on Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 5 in their tense NL Division Series.

Will Smith and Gavin Lux each hit a two-run homer for the Dodgers, who snapped a two-game losing streak and now return home for the next matchup between the NL West rivals on Friday night.

The Dodgers got a superb effort by opener Ryan Brasier and seven fellow relievers in a bullpen game, holding the Padres to seven hits and extending their scoreless streak to 15 innings. Evan Phillips, who got the win, retired Jurickson Profar, Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill on five pitches in the sixth.

The Padres' gamble to start Cease on short rest backfired. He got Ohtani to ground out opening the game before Betts homered on a full-count pitch.

The Dodgers added on in the seventh with Tommy Edman's sacrifice bunt and Lux's two-run shot to right off Wandy Peralta.

Padres RHP Yu Darvish is scheduled to start Game 5. The Dodgers haven't named a starter.

The winner will have home-field advantage in the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets, who eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies in their NLDS.