Losers Keep Dumping Their Junk on the Outskirts of Sioux Falls
I have a house with too much stuff in it. Things get old, stop working, and need to be disposed of. As much as I hate driving all the way to the landfill, I'm not doing this.
Sometimes when it's near rush hour and I'm coming back into town from Canton, I will jog over to 476th Avenue, which becomes Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls, and avoid the traffic and silliness of drivers and busy intersections.
As I drove along the last mile of gravel before everyone's favorite roundabout at 69th Street, I couldn't believe what I saw. There was a freaking mattress sitting on the west side of the road, half into the ditch. Yes, a full-size or queen mattress, laying discarded less than a mile from paved streets of Sioux Falls. But that wasn't the only thing I saw.
I get not wanting to go all the way to the landfill. It's usually more than a 20-minute drive for me to get there from the southeastern part of town. You have to tarp your load or incur an extra $25 fee if you don't have it tarped down. It costs $9 to dump a mattress plus another $9 if you want to get rid of the box spring along with it.
If you have anything else to get rid of, like your kids' old kiddie pool or plastic sandbox, then it will cost another $18.
On the bright side, it won't cost anything extra for you to throw in that old plastic kitty litter container and 5-gallon bucket that contained some kind of horror, no doubt.
I have seen stuff on gravel roads on the outskirts of Sioux Falls for over a decade now. It's gross and illegal. Stop it. Don't be a complete loser and litter the ditches with your garbage. Take care of it properly.