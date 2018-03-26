LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has named Vince Tyra permanent athletic director, removing the interim part from his title and allowing him to proceed with hiring a full-time men's basketball coach.

Tyra was unanimously approved as AD on Monday after a series of meetings by the University of Louisville Athletic Association and its Board of Trustees. He was named last fall to temporarily replace longtime AD Tom Jurich after the school placed him on paid administrative in the wake of Louisville's acknowledged involvement in a federal corruption investigation of college basketball . Jurich was fired on Oct. 18 after nearly 20 years in charge.

Tyra received a five-year-contract worth $850,000 annually plus bonuses and now moves forward with finding a coaching replacement for David Padgett, who went 22-14 last season on an interim basis. Padgett had taken over for Rick Pitino, who was fired for cause in October.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.