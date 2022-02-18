Lovisa Coming Soon to Empire Mall

Lovisa opened its first store in Australia in 2010 and since then has gained quite a reputation for having fashion-forward and affordable jewelry and accessories.

Lovisa will be located in the Empire Mall across from Altar'd State.

The retailer hopes to be open later this Summer.

Lovisa has jewelry options for both men and women. Not only are there pieces for everyday wear, but also pieces for events, holidays, and special occasions.

In a press release from the Empire Mall, Lovisa is described as follows, "Their jewelry designs take inspiration from worldwide couture runways and current street-style fashions to deliver new, must-have pieces to their customers. With 150 new designs delivered to stores each week, Lovisa makes it simple and fun to change up your look as trends evolve."

Lovisa boasts 400 stores across 15 countries including the US, UK, and South Africa.

Lovisa will join a slew of other retailers like Windsor, Anthropologie, Offline, and Box Lunch that have called the Empire Mall home recently.