Macy’s Believe Campaign-Dear Santa, Please Make-A-Wish For A Kid

Of all the Christmas cards that will be mailed out this season the letters to Santa might be the most important.

Dear Santa, .............

A cherished moment in a child's life is spelling out all the things they want for Christmas. And, all the nice things they have done to deserve them.

Now through December 24, all Macy's stores are accepting kids' letters to Santa. They can be dropped off at The Empire Mall location during mall business hours.

Macy's will donate $2 for every letter they receive, up to $2 million to Make-A-Wish.

And, Macy's is providing a free Christmas card for you to download.

When the kids have their letters ready to be mailed, look for the giant red letter box at Macy's.

What a great program. Since 2003 Macy's has raised over $142 million and granted over 16,000 wishes.

Every letter to Santa Macy's mails to the North Pole helps grant a child's wish.

Merry Christmas!

