Man Tried to Switch Seats With Dog to Avoid DUI Arrest After Being Pulled Over for Speeding

Have you ever heard of a dog avoiding a DUI?

In a rather peculiar incident in Colorado, a driver who had been pulled over for exceeding the speed limit attempted an unconventional "switcheroo" to evade arrest.

According to authorities, the incident took place on Saturday evening in Springfield, CO a small town on the Eastern Plains with a population of approximately 1,300 residents. The local police department disclosed the details of the incident via a Facebook post this past Sunday (May 14).

According to the Associated Press, an officer on duty observed the driver engaging in some unusual maneuvers inside the vehicle. Eventually, the driver emerged from the passenger side of the car. It became evident to the officer that the driver had tried to switch places with his pet dog, presumably to create confusion and evade legal consequences. The officer quickly identified the deception and approached the driver.

Upon interacting with the individual, law enforcement officials detected signs of intoxication and could literally smell the alcohol on his person. When questioned about his level of intoxication, the driver made the ill-advised decision to flee from the officer. However, his attempt at escaping fell short, as he was apprehended within a short distance of approximately 20 yards.

Following the apprehension, the driver was promptly transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. Subsequently, he was arrested on several charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while impaired, and outstanding warrants for his arrest from prior incidents. The attempt to switch places with his dog proved unsuccessful, further complicating the situation for the driver.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with driving under the influence and the potential legal repercussions that can ensue. Law enforcement agencies remain committed to maintaining public safety on the roads and enforcing traffic regulations to prevent such incidents.

Police also confirmed that the dog was under safe care and will not be charged with a DUI.