OKST RB Gordon Won’t Be Suspended for Opener vs. South Dakota St

Big 12 media day was held on Tuesday from Las Vegas, and a lot of fans were anxious to hear from the favorite teams and players ahead of what will be an exciting 2024 season.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are very highly thought of entering the season but are dealing with a bit of off the field issues at this stage.

Reigning Doak Walker Award winner and All-American Ollie Gordon II was recently arrested for DUI, and his availability for the early portion of the season has been in question.

Get our free mobile app

The season begins for the Cowboys when they play host to back-to-back FCS National Champion South Dakota State on August 31st in Stillwater.

Head Coach Mike Gundy was expected to and did comment on the matter on Tuesday:

Nobody from South Dakota State was expecting it to be easy anyways, but it appears that the Cowboys will be at full strength come the opener.

As of right now, OK State is a favorite in the game, but not by as much as one would think.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are just an 8.5-point favorite at present:

attachment-Screenshot 2024-07-09 152044 loading...

Kickoff between the Jackrabbits and the Cowboys is set for 1:00 on August 31st for the season opener.

Sources: Pete Thamel Twitter and DraftKings Sportsbook