Former Denver Broncos Great Miller Faces Assault Charge

Von Miller has had a Hall of Fame caliber NFL career thus far, and he's one of the most dominant pass rushers in the current era.

Today, Miller's off the field legacy has risked taking a hit, as he was reportedly issued a warrant for his arrest stemming from an alleged assault.

Miller, 34, currently plays for the Buffalo Bills and has appeared in 8 games this season.

Per USAToday:

Police said they responded to a call at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday involving the alleged assault of a pregnant person. ... a preliminary investigation determined that Miller and the victim had gotten into a verbal argument prior to the assault, after which Miller left the scene. Dallas police also said the victim, who has not been identified, was treated for minor injuries but not transported to a hospital.

It's not a good look for Miller, and hopefully resolution of the situation will come sooner than later.

Miller was the #2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, and has racked up 123.5 total sacks over his career. Miller is currently the NFL's active leader in career sacks, just ahead of Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints.

Source: USA Today on MSN

