Closer Mariano Rivera, designated hitter Edgar Martinez and starting pitchers Roy Halladay and Mike Mussina will be the newest members of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rivera became the first player to be unanimously voted into the Hall, appearing on all 425 ballots.

The four were voted in by the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Tuesday. Of the four, Halladay and Mussina were first-round draft picks, though only Mussina was touted for stardom from the start of his career.

Rivera is not only a Hall of Famer but the first player ever to be unanimously elected.

Names that are still considered but not making the cut are Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.

For three more years, Bonds and Clemens will see a majority of voters consider them worthy of induction into Cooperstown. And for three more years, arguably the greatest hitter ever to play baseball and the most decorated pitcher in the game's history will fall short of the 75 percent threshold for induction.

