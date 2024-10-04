Mets Advance In Playoffs Over Brewers

Mets Advance In Playoffs Over Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off All-Star closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning and the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Thursday night to win their NL Wild Card Series.


With their latest thrilling comeback in the decisive Game 3 against Milwaukee, the Mets advanced in the playoffs for the first time since winning the 2015 National League pennant. 

 

Alonso became the first major leaguer to hit a go-ahead homer when his team was trailing in the ninth inning or later of a winner-take-all postseason game, according to OptaSTATS.


The NL Central champion Brewers, making their sixth playoff appearance in seven years, still haven't won a postseason series since reaching Game 7 of the 2018 National League Championship Series. 
12 straight Mets had been retired when they entered the ninth against Williams, a two-time NL reliever of the year who had earned the save Wednesday in Milwaukee’s Game 2 victory. 

 

Williams remained in the game but never regained his footing. Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch with two outs, stole second and scored an insurance run on Starling Marte’s single to right.

 

New York is the first team to clinch a postseason spot and a playoff series by winning both games after trailing in the ninth inning or later.


The Mets moved on to a best-of-five Division Series beginning Saturday in Philadelphia against the NL East champion Phillies. It will be the first postseason meeting between the heated rivals.

