Miami Marlins Jesús Luzardo’s 10 Ks In Win Over Minnesota Twins

Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

MIAMI -- — Miami pitcher Jesús Luzardo got a text from his former teammate Pablo López, who is now with Minnesota, the night before Wednesday's game.


“Yesterday he told me, 'Let’s make it a pitcher's duel,'” Luzardo said. And after the pitchers struck out a combined 18 batters in seven innings apiece Wednesday, Luzardo sent a text back to López: "We made it a pitchers duel," he said. Bryan De La Cruz hit a go-ahead single in the eighth, Jorge Soler homered twice and Luzardo fanned 10 to lift the Miami Marlins over the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Wednesday.
Jean Segura and Jon Berti hit back-to-back one-out singles against reliever Griffin Jax (0-1) in the eighth before De La Cruz's RBI single against Caleb Thielbar scored Segura and broke a 1-1 tie.

 

Minnesota loaded the bases in the sixth when Taylor singled, Carlos Correa walked and Donovan Solano added a two-out single, but Luzardo retired Miranda on a flyout to escape the jam.

The Twins made it 5-2 in the ninth when Kyle Farmer scored on a wild pitch by A.J. Puk, who had given up a single to Farmer and walked Ryan Jeffers with one out. Puk got Willi Castro to fly out and then struck out Trevor Larnach for the series win.


Minnesota will have an off day Thursday. RHP Sonny Gray (1-0) will start at home against Houston on Friday.

