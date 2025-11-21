The Augustana Vikings were once again good enough to be considered for the postseason in the DII ranks this season, but came up just a tad short last weekend in the eyes of the selection committee.

The Vikings finished the season at 9-2, and were once 9-0 and the #4 ranked team in the country just a few short weeks ago.

The team grinded its way through several tough injuries, including a season-ending injury to starting Quarterback Gunnar Hensley midseason.

Despite the well-documented adversity, the Vikings never quit and stayed the course en route to a 9-2 finish.

Coach Jerry Olszewski just wrapped up year number thirteen as the Head Coach of the program, and had these thoughts on the past few weeks:

The team finished just on the outside of the playoff field this year, but the Coach still very much sees the season as one of notable growth of the program:

The outlook for next year is already very promising, with several key playmakers projected to be back. Here's an offseason preview from the coach, as well as a few offseason priorities:

The Vikings wrapped up the season at 9-2, their 7th season with 8 or more wins in the past 10 campaigns.

Augie Quarterbacks Gunnar Hensley and Rich Lucero Jr. combined this year to throw 29 touchdown passes against just 6 interceptions, and Breylon Blount led the rushing attack with 703 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. Isaiah Huber was the team's leading receiver with 738 yards and 5 scores.

Defensively, Brock Salm (53), Brody Shuss (52), and Kael Ryan (50) led the team in tackles, while Gradee Sherman led the team in sacks (4.0) and Logan Leonard paced the squad with 2 interceptions.

For the latest on Augustana Vikings football, visit the team's official site here.

Source: Augie Football