Minneapolis Airline Offering ‘Bring A Friend For Free’ Passes

This airfare deal isn't going to last long, but it could save you some big bucks if you want to book soon out of Minneapolis and other places Southwest Airlines flies.

If you want to save some cash and want to book soon. Southwest Airlines is offering a massive promotion for you and a friend.

Southwest Airlines-Getty Thinkstock Southwest Airlines-Getty Thinkstock loading...

Southwest is calling it The Promotional Companion Pass.

The pass allows you to bring a friend for FREE every time you fly between Jan. 4 and March 4, 2023.

This is what you need to know.

The deal doesn't last long. You must purchase a flight ticket before Thurs. Sept. 8 for flights between now and Nov. 17. You must travel by 11/17/2022. If you complete those steps, you’ll receive a “bring a friend free” voucher that can be used on any Southwest flight from Jan. 4 and March 4, 2023.

The promotion is not valid on flights purchased with Rapid Rewards points.

You can get all the details and more information SOUTHWEST.COM.