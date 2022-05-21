Minnesota City Named ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of Entire State

Let's face it, the price of owning a home in Minnesota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes.

While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the Minnesota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.

According to the Mobile Home Village Website, there are currently 438 manufactured/mobile home parks scattered throughout the state of Minnesota.

You might be thinking that the highest rate of mobile homes would be in Minnesota's biggest city, Minneapolis, right? Well, that would be wrong. In fact, it's nowhere near the Twin Cities metro at all.

Which Minnesota City is the Trailer Park Capital of the State?

That's right, it's the southeast Minnesota city of Rochester. Home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic, the Corn Tower, and the most mobile home parks in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.

How Many Mobile Home Parks Are In Rochester?

According to Mobile Home Village, there are currently 12 mobile home parks in operation in the city of Rochester. Coming in second place is the northwest Minnesota town of Alexandria, with 8 mobile home parks.

Grand Rapids also has 8, followed by Mankato, Saint Cloud, and Saint Paul with 6.

To see the full list and to find how many mobile home parks are in your hometown, check out the article from the Mobile Home Village, here.

