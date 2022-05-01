Minnesota Crumbl Cookie Stores Stop Selling Pink Sugar Cookie

I just learned of some troubling news. When you stop into any of Minnesota's Crumbl Cookie Stores you won't find any Pink Sugar Cookies. They are gone!

No more Pink Sugar Cookies at any Crumble Cookie stores anywhere. At least for now.

You can still find other awesome cookie flavors in their stores like Snickerdoodle Cupcake, Peanut Butter Snickers, Caramel Popcorn, Oreo Birthday Cake, Buckeye Brownie, and tons of other tempting tastes.

But nope...no longer will you see any of the popular longtime classic Pink Sugar Cookies. Why?

Crumbl Cookies Co-Founder and CEO, Jason McGowan, announced in a Facebook video that as of Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 the giving a rest to the Pink Sugar Cookie.

Cruble Cookies Pink Sugar Cookie is made from a family recipe handed down to McGowan. It was introduced back in 2017 and to date, they have sold more than 18 million of the yummy baked treats.

But apparently, Pinky sales weren't performing up to plan.

And McGowan stated that resting the Pinky will create the opportunity to showcase even more new cookies as they continue to develop tasty new combos and inventions that will continue to change weekly.

He assured us that this doesn't mean goodbye forever to the classic pink sugar cookie and that it will make special appearances in the future.

If you need help coping with this sad news there is a "Pink Sugar Support Line". You can call 1-833-505-PINK (7465) and listen to a nice lady with a consoling voice give you the following choices to help you through you grief process...

“Words of Encouragement” Press 1

“History of Pink Sugar” Press 2

“Ways to Move On and Up” Press 3

“Pink Sugars Best Moments” Press 4

I pressed them all...