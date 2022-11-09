Minnesota Is Home to Two of the Top Toy Stores in America

We've now officially coming up on six weeks to get your Christmas shopping done and if you're looking to step up your toy giving game in 2022 you'll be happy to know that you're not too far from a pair of the top toy stores in America.

Minnesota is one of only two states (California is the other) to land a duo of stores on a new Timeout list of the 'Best Toy Stores in the USA'.

At number four in the nation is LARK Toys on Highway 61 in Kellogg, in Southeast Minnesota.

This family-owned business is so much more than just a toy store. It has a carousel, mini-golf, a book store, curiosity shoppe, café, and even llamas.

LARK is also one of the largest independent toy stores in the country.

Speaking of big, the nation's largest shopping mall is home to the ninth-best toy store in the United States.

The Lego Store at the Mall of America in Bloomington is spread over 6,500 square feet and four stories.

Here you can visit the pick-a-brick wall where you can choose from 180 bricks or pieces to replace broken or missing parts from your mini figures.

You can get expert advice from their Brick Specialists.

BEST TOY STORES IN THE USA

Playthings, Etc. - Butler, Pennsylvania American Girl Place - Chicago, Illinois Charles Ro Supply Company - Malden, Massachusetts LARK Toys - Kellogg, Minnesota Toy Joy - Austin, Texas FAO Schwarz - New York City, New York Archie McPhee - Seattle, Washington The Dinosaur Farm - South Pasadena, California The Lego Store - Bloomington, Minnesota Toy Safari - Alameda, California

