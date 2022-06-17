Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.

If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S.

As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.

Where Is The Clearest Lake In All Of Minnesota?

There may be over ten thousand lakes in Minnesota, but only one can be called the "clearest" in the entire state. According to RV Lifestyle, the clearest in Minnesota is Deer Lake, located north of Grand Rapids.

Here's what RV Lifestyle had to say about Deer Lake:

Turns out there are loads of “Deer Lakes” in the U.S., but this one is twelve miles north of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Deer Lake receives much of its water from rainfall and both surface and underground springs, making the waters very clear. -RV Lifestyle

What About The Rest Of The List?

According to RV Lifestyle, these are the ten clearest lakes in the United States:

Lake Tahoe, Nevada/California Crater Lake, Oregon Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Lake Chelan, Washington Lake George, New York Flathead Lake, Montana Hanging Lake, Colorado Newfound Lake, New Hampshire Torch Lake, Michigan Deer Lake, Minnesota

It's no surprise to see some of these lakes make the list. After all, Lake Tahoe and Crater Lake are often lauded as some of the clearest and cleanest lakes on the entire planet.

