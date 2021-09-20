Minnesota Lynx Get Bye In First Round of WNBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Lynx have had a special 2021 WNBA season and they have been rewarded for that success with a first round bye in the playoffs.

The regular season ended on Sunday and four teams will receive a first round bye including the Minnesota Lynx.

The Connecticut Sun, Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm are the other three teams that wont have to worry about having their season end in the first round of the playoffs.

In addition to the first round bye for all four of those teams, the Sun and Aces will get two rounds of byes and automatically advance to the Semi-Finals after having the two best records in the league.

Minnesota will look to win another WNBA title this year and would mark their first since 2017.

They will have to go through a loaded field to accomplish the ultimate goal considering how great Connecticut and Las Vegas are as well as the teams that didn't receive byes.

It is going to be fascinating to watch as this years season was unpredictable and the expectation is the playoffs will be the same.

For more information on the Minnesota Lynx, their 2021 roster and to find out more about tickets for upcoming playoff games, you can visit their team website.

You can also head over to the WNBA website to check out all the teams that made the 2021 playoffs and to see the entire playoff bracket.