Minnesota State Fair Strongly Recommends Masking Up

There's a lot of things to do and see at this year's Minnesota State Fair, but fair officials are strongly recommending fairgoers to wear a mask. They fell just short of requiring one and have said that some booths and vendors are requiring a face covering for entry into certain exhibitions.

According to Dakota News Now, the fair board acknowledged they could see a dent in attendance because of the stance.

Get our free mobile app

The highly contagious form of the coronavirus is responsible for the actions and cites updated health guidelines for the change.

Still, with an abundance of things to do, eat, and drink, it should be a fun time. Earlier this month the Minnesota State Fair said that 56 new drinks will be available. That might make the lines for the porta-potties a little longer.

Grandstand entertainment includes the Doobie Brothers (with Michael McDonald), country star Miranda Lambert, Might Ranger, Maren Morris, TLC, Bones, Thugs, & Harmony, George Thorogood & the Deleware Destroyers, The Spinners, Tim McGraw, and The Chainsmokers.

The Minnesota State Fair opens next Thursday, Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day.

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons:

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

MY FAVORITE BEERS: