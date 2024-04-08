LOS ANGELES -- Anthony Davis aggravated a left eye injury and was ruled out of the second half of the Los Angeles Lakers' 127-117 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Davis was inadvertently hit in the face by Wolves forward Kyle Anderson late in the first quarter when scoring off an offensive rebound. Davis immediately went to the floor after the play and covered his face with his hands.

The putback dunk gave L.A. a 35-30 lead with 24.2 seconds remaining in the first.

Davis went to the locker room for evaluation and did not return.

Without Davis, the Wolves outscored the Lakers -- who also were without LeBron James (flu-like symptoms) -- 46-27 in the second quarter.

Backup big man Jaxson Hayes scored a season-high 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting and added 10 rebounds and a career-high 5 steals while filling in for Davis.

L.A. dropped from the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference to the ninth, half a game behind the Sacramento Kings.