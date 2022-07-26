Minnesota Twins Crack MLB.com List of World Series Favorites

The Minnesota Twins have stayed atop their division throughout the regular season thus far, and currently hold a 3.5 game edge over Cleveland.

MLB.com released their list of World Series favorites via Twitter, and the Twins have made the cut.

Here is the graphic tweeted out that has the Minnesota Twins at #10:

Of course it's no surprise that the Yankees have come in at #1 on the list. New York is currently 66-31 with a staggering 12.5 game lead over Toronto in their division.

The Dodgers are the current kings in the NL, with a league best 64-31 mark, a full 5 games ahead of the Mets (59-37).

There is still a lot of season left, but it's safe to say Twins fans have to be pleased with the team's record and performance thus far.

The Guardians and the White Sox continue to creep closer to the top of the division, but let's hope the Twins continue to hold their grasp on first place in the AL Central, and challenge for a deep postseason run this Fall.

Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers Getty Images loading...

