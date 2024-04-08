Twins Recall Infielder Jose Miranda, Dainel Duarte on IL

The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Daniel Duarte on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right triceps strain.

The move is retroactive to April 4. In a corresponding move, the Twins recalled infielder Jose Miranda from Triple-A St. Paul.

In his first season with the Twins, Duarte, 27, is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two relief appearances. He is 4-0 with a 3.99 ERA in 36 career relief appearances with the Cincinnati Reds and Twins.

Miranda is hitting .250 with a home run and three RBIs in seven games for the Saints. He has batted.254 with 18 homers in 165 major league games with the Twins over the past two seasons.

Minnesota will host the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday at Target Field. The first pitch is 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.