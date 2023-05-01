What a great day to be at Target Field Sunday as the Minnesota Twins take three out of four games from the Kansas City Royals with an 8-4 victory.

Byron Buxton hit a three-run homer as part of a seven-run third inning, Sonny Gray kept rolling with six strong innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 8-4 on Sunday.

Gray (4-0) allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven batters. Gray has given up just three runs in 35 innings this season and saw his MLB-best ERA rise to 0.77 after the outing.

Continuing his historic start, Gray tied Ervin Santana in 2017 for the lowest ERA in the month of April in Twins history. Gray owns the fourth-lowest ERA in Twins/Senators history since 1913 through six starts to a season, trailing Walter Johnson (0.23 in 1913), Eddie Matteson (0.55 in 1918) and Santana (0.66 in 2017).

The Twins won three of the four games against Kansas City, have won six of eight and have won five of Gray’s starts this season.

Brady Singer (2-3) lasted just 2 2/3 innings for the Royals, surrendering career high-tying eight runs on five hits and three walks. Six straight batters reached in the third against Singer.

The Royals’ 21 losses in April tie the club record for losses in any calendar month.

Minnesota (17-12) will start a six-game road trip Tuesday with three games against the Chicago White Sox. RHP Joe Ryan (5-0, 2.81) starts the first game Tuesday with RHP Michael Kopech (0-3, 7.01) scheduled for Chicago.

