Minnesota Twins Single-Game Tickets On Sale This Week With No Fees And $4 Deals

It was a big week for the Minnesota Twins as they managed to sign shortstop Carlos Correa to six-year deal worth $200 million. Of course, this was after it appeared he would not return to the Twins. However, after failing to secure deals with either the San Francisco Giants or New York Mets, Correa is back and both the team and their fans are excited.

With anticipation growing for the upcoming season, the Minnesota Twins took the opportunity to provide details on ticket availability for the upcoming season, including the return of a couple of great money-saving opportunities for fans.

The Twins announced that single-game tickets for all 81 regular season home games at Target Field, including four-day offers of no fees on any regular season game ticket purchase and special $4 Ballpark Access tickets, will go on sale at noon CT on Thursday, January 19.

Get our free mobile app

Those special offers will be in place from noon Thursday through Sunday, January 22. Here are the complete details:

No Fees on Any Ticket Purchase - All fees will be waived for any regular season game ticket purchase made between noon CT on Thursday, January 19 and 11:59 p.m. CT on Sunday, January 22.

- All fees will be waived for any regular season game ticket purchase made between noon CT on Thursday, January 19 and 11:59 p.m. CT on Sunday, January 22. $4 Ballpark Access Tickets - $4 Ballpark Access tickets can be purchased for regular season home games (excluding the Home Opener), while supplies last, between noon CT on Thursday, January 19 and 11:59 p.m. CT on Sunday, January 22.

The $4 Ballpark Access tickets don't assure a seat, but they're a great way to get into Target Field and more times than not, there are empty seats to be found. My friend Bill buys these and not only does he roam around and get steps in while watching the game, he often grabs a seat for a big portion of the game.

All tickets will be available for purchase online, via phone at 612-33-TWINS or 800-33-TWINS. Those in the Twin Cities area can buy them in person at the Target Field Box Office.

The Minnesota Twins also remind fans that 2023 Twins Spring Training single-game tickets will be on sale at 10:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, January 12. Twins Spring Training tickets can also be purchased online as well as the aforementioned ticket phone number.

For people in the Twin Ports area, watching Twins Spring Training has never been easier. Sun Country Airlines offers direct flights from Duluth to Fort Meyers, Florida on Fridays and Mondays now through April 17, 2023.

Prices vary based on the dates of travel, but how great is it that you could board the plane in Duluth and fly directly to Fort Myers, the home of Twins Spring Training Baseball?