As one of 700,000 Minnesota Twins fans so far this year who have enjoyed being at Target Field this season, how many have been awe-struck by the new monster building under construction just beyond the leftfield foul pole?

Not sure how you feel about it, but in my experience sitting in this ballpark is just a thrill. A beautiful setting for baseball, day or night. And, seeing the skyline of downtown Minneapolis is spectacular.

According to Axios.com, the North Loop Green development broke ground in the fall of 2021 on this $243 million-36 story mixed-use structure. It will be comprised of 350 apartments all on the upper floors. Plus, another 100 furnished short-term rental units are on the lower floors.

If you're asking yourself where this will stand in the tallest building category, don't make too much of it. There will still be 19 others that are taller.

Oh but wait! The North Loop Green will have a little brother. A second structure used primarily for offices will only be 18 stories.

In the report on Axios, this project has been gaining popularity. 215,000 square feet of the 350,000 total office space is already spoken for.

You know that downtown Minneapolis is known for its Skywalks. The answer to your next question is, yes! It will have a skywalk on the 18th floor.

Leasing for the residential units begins in early 2024. So, if having a view of the Minnesota Twins playing at Target Field is on your checklist, I'd get in line soon.

