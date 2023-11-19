SKOL! Vikings Playing for 6th Straight Win Tonight in Denver

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking for their sixth straight win when they face the Broncos tonight in Denver for Week 11 of the NFL season.

The Vikings (6-4) are coming off a 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints last Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Broncos (4-5) beat the Bills 24-22 Monday night in Buffalo.

After starting 0-3, the Vikings have gone 6-1 despite losing Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and more to injury. Backup quarterback Josh Dobbs has been sensational in relief two weeks ago, and his first start under center for Minnesota last week. Today will be Dobbs' first road start as a Viking.

There has been speculation all week that Justin Jefferson could return to the lineup tonight, but the Vikings have announced that he will not take the field in Denver.

Injury Report

For the Vikings, in addition to Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson Jordan Hicks, and Marcus Davenport all still out of action, linebacker Brian Asamoah (ankle), running back Alexander Mattison (concussion), quarterback Nick Mullens (back), and offensice guard Chris Reed (foot) are all listed as questionable. Cornerback Akayleb Evans (calf) ang quarterback Jaren Hall (concussion) are both out for tonight's game.

For the Broncos, only defensive back P.J. Locke (ankle) is listed on today injury report, and is ruled out for tonight's game.

Matchup History

Minnesota and Denver have met 15 times. The Vikings hold an 8-7-0 all time record. The two teams last met on in November 2019, when the Vikings topped the Broncos 27-24 in Minneapolis.

NFC North Standings

Detroit Lions (7-2) vs. Chicago today Minnesota Vikings (6-4) at Denver tonight Green Bay Packers (3-6) vs. LA Chargers today Chicago Bears (3-7) at Detroit today

The Odds

The Vikings are 2 point underdogs against the Broncos tonight.

The Broadcast

The game is set to kickoff at 7:20 pm CT. (TV: NBC)