Splash! Minnesota Vikings Make Move for Darrisaw Replacement

The Minnesota Vikings had an immediate need at Left Tackle following the season-ending injury to Christian Darrisaw.

The team certainly had options, and they opted to make a trade with the Jaguars to address the short-term future at the position.

Per ESPN.com:

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Vikings acquired Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson on Tuesday, sources told ESPN, adding a potential replacement for injured incumbent Christian Darrisaw. In addition to Robinson, the Vikings receive a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick that can go away based on playing time, while the Jaguars receive a conditional 2026 fifth-round selection that can become a fourth-rounder based on playing time, according to sources. Robinson, 29, is in the final year of a contract that pays him $16.25 million this season. The Jaguars will pay a portion of the remainder of Robinson's salary, sources said.

It's a big move for Minnesota, as the team mortgages future draft capital for the potential to stay in the playoff hunt this season.

Robinson might not be a long-term Minnesota Viking, but the move signals that the franchise is still very much in 'win now' mode instead of just rolling with the punches of the season.

The Minnesota Vikings play host to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football this week, as they aim to get off of a 2-game losing skid. Minnesota is a 5-point favorite in the game according to current odds at ESPN Bet.

Source: ESPN.com

The Minnesota Vikings Top 10 All-Time Leading Rushers Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

The Top 10 Players in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds *All odds quoted as of 10/28/24 via DraftKings Sportsbook Gallery Credit: Bert Remien