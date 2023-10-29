Vikings & Packers Today in Green Bay in NFL Week 8 Matchup

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to earn their fourth win of the season when they face the Packers today at Lambeau Field in Week 8 of the NFL season.

The Vikings (3-4) are coming off a 22-17 win over the San Francisco 49er Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Packers (2-4) lost to the Broncos last Sunday, 19-17 in Denver.

After starting the season 0-3, a win for the Vikings would have the team back to a .500 record at 4-4.

Injury Report

For the Vikings, in addition to Justin Jefferson and Marcus Davenport being on the injured reserve list, wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring) and offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (foot) are listed as 'questionable' for today's game, while linebacker Brian Asamoah (ankle) and running back Kene Nwangwu (illness) are 'out.'

For the Packers, cornerback Jaire Alexander, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, tight end Luke Musgrave, and center Josh Myers are all listed as 'questionable.'

Matchup History

Minnesota and Green Bay have met 125 times, including two times in the postseason. The Packers hold a 65-57-3 all time record. The two teams last met on New Years Day when the Packers won 41-17 at Lambeau Field.

NFC North Standings

Detroit Lions (5-2) vs. Las Vegas tomorrow night Minnesota Vikings (2-4) at Green Bay today Green Bay Packers (2-4) vs. Minnesota today Chicago Bears (2-5) at LA Chargers today

The Odds

The Vikings are 1½ point underdogs against the Packers tonight.

The Broadcast

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.