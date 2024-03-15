Fleury Posts 75th Career Shutout, Minnesota Wild Beat Anaheim Ducks
(ST. PAUL, Minn.) Marc-Andre Fleury made 16 saves in his 75th career shutout, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 on Thursday night.
“I didn’t do much back there. The guys were awesome,” said Fleury, who was making his fourth straight star. “Lot of blocked shots. D in front boxing out, taking rebounds. I thought we played solid. We didn’t give them much.”
Kirill Kaprizov and Zach Bogosian scored for the Wild, who improved to 5-0-1 in their last six games. Minnesota entered the night six points behind Vegas for the final wild card in the Western Conference.
Kaprizov skated for almost 21 1/2 minutes, tops for all forwards on the night. He extended his point streak to six games with his eighth goal in that stretch.
The Wild skates at St. Louis on Saturday.
