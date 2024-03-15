(ST. PAUL, Minn.) Marc-Andre Fleury made 16 saves in his 75th career shutout, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 on Thursday night.

Fleury is 11th on the NHL shutouts list, one behind Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito. The 39-year-old goaltender got plenty of help from his teammates, who were credited with 16 blocked shots.

“I didn’t do much back there. The guys were awesome,” said Fleury, who was making his fourth straight star. “Lot of blocked shots. D in front boxing out, taking rebounds. I thought we played solid. We didn’t give them much.”

Kirill Kaprizov and Zach Bogosian scored for the Wild, who improved to 5-0-1 in their last six games. Minnesota entered the night six points behind Vegas for the final wild card in the Western Conference.

Lukas Dostal stopped 29 shots for the Ducks, who have dropped four in a row.

Kaprizov skated for almost 21 1/2 minutes, tops for all forwards on the night. He extended his point streak to six games with his eighth goal in that stretch.

The Wild skates at St. Louis on Saturday.

