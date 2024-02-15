Minnesota Wild Beat Coyotes For Fourth Straight Win

Get our free mobile app

TEMPE, Ariz. -- — Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 25 shots and the Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild, who have won four in a row and seven of nine. Fleury got his 554th career win.

Kirill Kaprizov had an assist, and the Wild's top line of Eriksson El, Boldy and Kaprizov have seven goals and 10 assists in the last three games.

“The nice thing to see is that they are playing to the identity that you have to play with,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “They are playing with hard skill. When the opportunities present themselves to get scoring chances or score, they are able to capitalize on them. They are hard to contain. They are working as a trio. There is no passenger on the line.”

Coyotes forward Logan Cooley broke up Fleury’s bid for his 75th career shutout when he cut the deficit to 2-1 at 5:21 of the third period with a shot from the left circle through the five hole. Arizona has lost seven straight.

Connor Ingram started in goal and had 28 saves through two periods before he was replaced by Karel Vejmelka, who had 12 saves in the third.

Boldy restored Minnesota's two-goal lead with just under 9 minutes remaining when he brought the puck in from the right side and beat Vejmelka, who got a piece of Boldy’s wrist shot but could not keep it from trickling in.

The Coyotes appeared to tie it with 3:38 remaining in the second period on Nick Schmaltz’s shot from the slot, but the goal was disallowed after a video review when Barrett Hayton was called for goalie interference by bumping Fleury.

The Wild will host Buffalo on Saturday.