Minnesota Womans Amazing Cloud Picture Looks Like Ocean Waves

A lady in Minnesota recently posted a picture of some clouds that look like ocean waves in the sky and the folks went nuts!

The cloud formation is really kind of a mind-blowing optical illusion. Here is what some folks on Reddit had to say...

imalittleC-3PO: "It's actually making my head hurt. My brain literally can't process this."

ilyak_reddit: "I scrolled only halfway and read the post. Then I scrolled down to the road and now my brain is broken."

Xrumrunnrx: "It's amazing and I'd love to see it but I'd be terrified."

Freman: "I'm not going to lie, I'd be fighting the urge to chuck a uey and floor it in the opposite direction."

FITZ: "Wow! This is insane! I thought it's photoshopped."

Piratecheese13: "Legit thought this was the ocean and the sky above before I scrolled further down"

