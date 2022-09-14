Minnesota’s Most Scenic Drive is the Perfect Fall Road Trip

There's no better time than Fall than to squeeze in a weekend road trip, and this scenic drive was just named the best in all of Minnesota.

Anyone who has been lucky enough to drive along this route won't soon forget it, as it's easily one of the best sightseeing trips you can take.

The outdoor adventure website, Thrillist recently unveiled its list of the most scenic drives in every state, just in time for your next fall weekend getaway.

Where is the Most Scenic Drive in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes?

Fall foliage MoreISO/Getty Images-Thinkstock loading...

Highway 61/The North Shore

If you haven't been on this amazing drive along Highway 61, you're missing out. Also, make sure to get your camera ready, as you'll be snapping plenty of photos.

Here's what Thrillist had to say about the Highway 61/North Shore Drive:

Hugging the frigid coast of Lake Superior, this northern Minnesota wonderland is a rat-a-tat tour of the state’s most stunning sights, which whiz by with alarming speed as you wind through dense forests and up and down roller coaster hills. The trip starts in the unexpectedly vibrant Duluth before firing you along the waters, where you’ll catch sights like the iconic Split Rock Lighthouse, the funky little Swedish-inspired town of Lutsen, and enough waterfalls and lake overlooks to fill a thousand screensavers. -Thrillist Website

To see the full list of the most scenic drive in every state, check out the article from Thrillist here.