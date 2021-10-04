More than 5,000 Cases of Dog Food Recalled

Four different varieties of dog food sold nationwide, including in South Dakota, are being recalled.

Mequon, Wisconsin-based Fromm Family Foods has issued a voluntary recall of about 5,500 cases of its dog food due to potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D.

The company says it issued the recall after its analysis revealed the potentially elevated levels. They say they have identified and isolated the error.

The impacted products are:

  • Four-Star Shredded Beef in Gravy Entree (12 oz. can)
    UPC: 7270511876
    Best by date 8/20/24
  • Four-Star Shredded Chicken in Gravy Entree (12 oz. can)
    UPC: 7270511880
    Best by date 8/20/24
  • Four-Star Shredded Pork in Gravy Entree (12 oz. can)
    UPC: 7270511878
    Best by date 8/20/24
  • Four-Star Shredded Turkey in Gravy Entree (12 oz. can)
    UPC: 7270511882
    Best by date 8/20/24

The products were distributed at neighborhood pet stores nationwide.

Elevated levels of Vitamin D may cause dogs of all sizes to exhibit symptoms like vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.

High levels of Vitamin D can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.

No reports of illness or injury have been reported.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers to stop feeding the recalled items to their pets immediately and to return the products to their retailer.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-325-6331 from Monday through Friday, 8:00: AM to  5:00 PM, Central Time, or may contact info@frommfamily.com.

