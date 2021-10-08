More Traffic Delays Expected for I-229 in Sioux Falls

smodj via Getty Stock/ThinkStock

Drivers in Sioux Falls will be facing another series of potential traffic delays to start the new week.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that work on a pair of off-ramps on Interstate 229 will impact traffic, Monday (October 11).

Sawing and sealing joint work on southbound I-229 is scheduled for Exit 2 (Western Avenue) through Exit 1 (Louise Avenue), beginning at 6:00 AM.

Get our free mobile app

Southbound I-229 traffic will remain open in the driving and auxiliary lanes while work is being performed in the southbound passing lane.

Once that work is complete, crews will move to the Louise Avenue northbound off-ramp, where sawing and sealing will begin either Monday evening or Tuesday (October 12) morning.

During that work, the Louise Avenue northbound off-ramp will be closed .

All construction is expected to be completed by Tuesday evening

The $2.9 million project includes PCC pavement repair and asphalt concrete resurfacing on I-229 northbound and southbound from Exit 1 (Louise Avenue) to Exit 2 (Western Avenue).

Central Specialties of Alexandria, Minnesota is the prime contractor for this project.

MY 10 BEST JAMES BOND FILMS

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: Road Construction, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top