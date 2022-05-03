If you are looking for a luxury Minnesota place to rent for a family get-together or you just wanna see how the rich folks live, check this place out.

This Minnesota estate home was completed in 2004 and at that time appraised for $13,000,000. It's now an Airbnb offered by Superhost Kevin.

Most Expensive Minnesota Airbnb $4K A Night Has Indoor Waterslide Look what you get for $4,000 a night in Minnesota. Indoor Waterslide, Pool Table, Shuffle Board, Hottube, and tons more. Just...Wow!