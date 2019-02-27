Motley Crue Named Grand Marshals at NASCAR Auto Club 400

The World's Most Notorious Rock Band, Motley Crue is heading to Nascar. The legendary rock band has been named the Grand Marshal's for the upcoming Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Vince Neil, Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, and Mick Mars will give the command “Drivers, Start Your Engines,” on March 17, 2019. Joining the band will be actors Douglas Booth (who plays Nikki Sixx) and Machine Gun Kelly (who plays Tommy Lee) from the upcoming Netflix film The Dirt launching with its soundtrack on Netflix March 22.

According to Blabbermouth, Tommy Lee said in a statement: "Growing up, we were race car fans and dreamed of fast cars so to be included in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event is wild!" Sixx added: "We are super stoked to give the command at the Auto Club 400. It's going to be an epic day at the race track."