I'm a big history guy. I love American history going all the way back to the Revolutionary War and right on up to today, or at least close to it.

And so on a recent trip to Omaha, Nebraska, I found myself at a place I loved. It's a place I hadn't been to before, maybe you have.

Our son and daughter-in-law and grandsons took us to the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum. This place is military aircraft history and a lot more. A whole lot more.

Planes? Uh, yeah...a lot of planes. Names like A-26 B 'Invader', B-29TB 'Superfortress', F-105 'Thunderchief', XF-85 'Goblin', and more and more and more.

Wow.

But there's so much more there. An amazing 'Space Race' area. A heartfelt and heartbreaking area dedicated to the Holocaust. A tribute to 911. Really more than I could ever describe, but here are some pictures that give a bit of an idea.,

As you can see it's great for the entire family, including the little ones. There are cockpits for them (and me!) to get into and information that will make them (and me) a whole lot smarter.

When you're going through it, don't skip anything because you'll be missing a lot. This is the kind of place that you could spend a whole day at. But at the very least give yourself a couple of hours.

So if you've been there before, you'll want to make a return trip. I know I do. If you've never been there, get ready for a magical ride!