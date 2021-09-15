New Taco Bell Subscription Service

Monthly subscription services aren't just for streaming anymore!

Taco Bell is getting in on the craze with a new monthly subscription service called Taco Lover's Pass.

The Taco Lover's Pass gets you a free taco every day. Yup, a free taco every day. To become a subscriber is pretty easy. You can get signed up once you download the Taco Bell app. The subscription is between $5 and $10 a month depending on your location and which service you pick.

You get one free taco every day of the month. There are actually quite a few options for the free taco. The options include a Crunchy Taco, a Spicy Potato Soft Taco, a Crunchy Supreme Taco, a Soft Supreme Taco, a Doritos Locos Taco, and a Doritos Locos Taco Supreme.

The regular price of these tacos ranges from $1.39 to $2.39 so depending on the taco you choose, you would have to go between three and seven times a month to get your subscription worth of free tacos. Remember to also factor in the cost of add-ons. Hardly anybody goes to Taco Bell for just one taco, right?

Right now the subscription is only being tested out in Tucson, Arizona. If it goes well, it will branch out.

Taco Bell isn't the first restaurant to try out a subscription service. Panera started a coffee subscription for $9 a month in 2020. Panera says it's been going great and helps promote customer loyalty.