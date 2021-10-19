When Is Taco Bell in Sioux Falls Serving FREE Breakfast?

Get in line early for free breakfast burritos at all Sioux Falls Taco Bell locations.

How can you pass up free food? And you don't even have to get out of your car this Thursday on your way to work or class.

On Thursday, October 21, all Sioux Falls Taco Bell locations will be slinging free burritos for breakfast. Yep, there are 8 breakfast burritos to choose from. Don't get them confused with the Crunchwrap.

I spoke with Stacey at the west 12th Street location and, she told me that their staff will be serving any breakfast burrito on the menu, FREE, from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Get our free mobile app

Which one will you choose for free? One with potato, steak, or hashbrowns? Maybe the Grande Steak for me. Be prepared for plenty of cheese, bacon, eggs, and pico!

Then, beginning at 11:00 AM, we can get the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito. They will offer those until 2:00 PM.