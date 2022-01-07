The Skinny on Taco Bell’s New Taco Pass

This probably won't help you slim down for the new year but avid Taco Bell fans are thrilled with the new Taco Pass. And why wouldn't they be? It's free food!

Here's what the new Taco Pass involves:

Get a free taco every day for a month at your nearest Taco Bell restaurant. You read that right: every day. It's like I've died and gone to Chalupa heaven. The best part? It's only $10. Hold me, Oprah.

With the new pass, users can chow down on one of seven select tacos each day, including Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

So go ahead and download the Taco Bell app on your phone. Need more information? Here you go.

Author's note: this is not a paid endorsement or advertisement. I'm just a big taco fan.

