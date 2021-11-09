Horrifying Audio Released From Sioux Falls Shooting

Over the weekend in Sioux Falls there was a shooting in the Gilberto's parking lot on Minnesota Avenue and new audio has been revealed that gives some context to how scary the situation truly was.

Get our free mobile app

We all know how great Sioux Falls is and can be, so it seems almost unimaginable that this happened right in our community.

The shootings killed one man and left two injured but there has been no one arrested in connection with the incident as of early Tuesday night.

Sioux Falls Police are looking to obtain video from that night to give them more insight into what happened during that deadly shooting.

If you have any tips or information, you can contract the Sioux Empire CrimeStoppers anonymously to help in the investigation.