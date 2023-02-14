Sioux City

What people say: Though the red-checkered floor makes La Juanita feel like a diner, the late night hours with a line out the back door proves otherwise. Locals call it "La Juas" and many "still think it's the best Mexican food in town" even after 20 years in business. Beto O'Rourke even made it a campaign stop when he was running for president in 2019.



What to order: The carne asada burrito is a fan favorite, and it's packed full of freshly sliced beef, beans, and cheese, with no superfluous ingredients like rice. Tacos filled with a crispy piece of fried fish are also popular. Make sure to get some of the spicy pickled carrots, which are uniquely cut into sticks instead of slices.

The Taqueria has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Facebook with over 500 reviews, and opens daily at 9 am and is open all seven days of the week.

It's now on my personal must-try list, and I know it will be worth the trip!