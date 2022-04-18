Popular Taco Bell Menu Item Will Be Back In South Dakota Soon

If you have ever been to Taco Bell, you know you have a favorite item that is your "go to" when you need a quick bite to eat.

That item for me was always the Mexican Pizza, but a few years back due to the pandemic, Taco Bell removed the item from the menu and I was crushed.

Now, Taco Bell is making good as they are bring back the very popular menu item.

That means, the Mexican Pizza will be returning to a Taco Bell in South Dakota near you.

The Mexican Pizza is a tortilla, with beans and meat on top, along with sauce and then covered with another tortilla and then more sauce, shredded cheese and tomatoes.

Absolutely delicious!!

According to CNN, the "Mexican Pizza" was created in 1985 and has been around for 37 years.

For more information on the Mexican Pizza returning to Taco Bell, other menu items or their locations throughout South Dakota, you can visit their website.