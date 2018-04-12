NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks will open their offseason with a coaching search.

The team fired coach Jeff Hornacek early Thursday, making the decision shortly after beating Cleveland on Wednesday night to finish a 29-53 season. They lost more than 50 games and missed the playoffs both seasons under Hornacek.

Associate head coach Kurt Rambis also was fired.

Hornacek went 60-104 and had a year left on his contract. He became the first coaching change after the NBA regular season finished, sending the Knicks in search of their 11th different head coach since Jeff Van Gundy resigned in the 2001-02 season.

Hornacek was hired in 2016 by Phil Jackson and lasted just one more season after Jackson and the team parted ways last summer. Mills and Perry apparently weren't pleased with the results, though they knew the Knicks were rebuilding with younger players.

The Knicks have won only one postseason series since 2002 and didn't get close to competing in one under Hornacek, running their streak to five straight 50-loss debacles.

