Alonso, Mets Blast Phillies Take 2-1 Lead In NLDS
NEW YORK -- — Pete Alonso launched another homer off Aaron Nola, and Sean Manaea took a two-hit shutout into the eighth inning as the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Tuesday in Game 3 of their NL Division Series.
Jesse Winker also went deep and Starling Marte had a pivotal two-run single to help the wild-card Mets, playing their first home game in 16 days, grab a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five set.
After reaching the 2022 World Series and Game 7 of last year's NLCS, the NL East champion Phillies are on the brink of an early playoff exit at the hands of the rival Mets.
Manaea was lifted after allowing an infield single to start the eighth. The big left-hander, who blossomed into New York's ace during the second half of the season, received hearty pats on the chest from teammates and a standing ovation from the towel-waving sellout crowd of 44,093 as he strolled off the mound.
Harper and Castellanos each hit an RBI single in the eighth, but Ryne Stanek retired slumping Alec Bohm to end the inning.
