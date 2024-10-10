Francisco Lindor’s Grand Slam Sends New York Mets To NLCS
NEW YORK -- — Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, his latest clutch swing in a storybook season full of them, and the New York Mets reached the National League Championship Series with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.
The last time the Mets won a playoff series in their own ballpark was the 2000 NLCS at Shea Stadium.
After falling short in October again, Bryce Harper and the Phillies are still looking for the franchise's third championship.
Díaz walked his first two batters in the ninth, prompting groans in the stands, but retired the next three — two on strikeouts – for the first postseason save of his career.
New York is chasing its third World Series title and first since 1986.
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman