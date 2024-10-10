Francisco Lindor’s Grand Slam Sends New York Mets To NLCS

NEW YORK -- — Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, his latest clutch swing in a storybook season full of them, and the New York Mets reached the National League Championship Series with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Edwin Díaz struck out Kyle Schwarber with two runners aboard to end it as New York finished off the rival Phillies in Game 4 of their best-of-five Division Series, winning 3-1 to wrap up a postseason series at home for the first time in 24 years.

The last time the Mets won a playoff series in their own ballpark was the 2000 NLCS at Shea Stadium.

After falling short in October again, Bryce Harper and the Phillies are still looking for the franchise's third championship.

With his first homer of these playoffs, Lindor joined Shane Victorino and Hall of Fame slugger Jim Thome as the only major leaguers with two postseason grand slams. Mets starter Jose Quintana didn’t allow an earned run in five-plus innings of two-hit ball, and David Peterson pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Díaz walked his first two batters in the ninth, prompting groans in the stands, but retired the next three — two on strikeouts – for the first postseason save of his career.

New York is chasing its third World Series title and first since 1986.