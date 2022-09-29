New York Yankees Aaron Judge Hits 61st Home Run

TORONTO -- New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, tying Roger Maris' American League record.

 

"Getting a chance to tie Roger Maris," Judge said, "you dream about that kind of stuff, it's unreal."

It took Maris until Oct. 1, the final game of the 1961 season, to hit his 61st, which broke Babe Ruth's single-season mark of 60 home runs set in 1927.


Judge did it on September 28, in Game No. 155 for New York. A day after the Yankees clinched the American League East title, Judge, batting leadoff as the designated hitter, took Toronto's Tim Mayza deep in the seventh inning with a runner on base.

Judge -- who walked in his first at-bat, popped out in his second, and grounded out in his third -- had gone seven games without a home run since managing a solo shot during New York's 6-0 homestand.

 

He and the Yankees then headed to Toronto looking to make history at Rogers Centre. He went 1-for-3 with a single in the series opener Monday and walked four times in Tuesday's division clincher, before ultimately launching the historic shot Wednesday in the Yankees' 8-3 victory.

